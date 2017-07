Getty Image

The NBA’s Western Conference continued its arms race this free agency period, but the Boston Celtics finally acquired a big piece on Wednesday when Gordon Hayward decided to join the Celtics in free agency.

Boston was thrilled by the belated decision, and no one was happier than Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. He danced through his initial celebration, but later gave a very optimistic quote to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about adding Hayward to the Celtics lineup.