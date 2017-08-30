Getty Image

It’s been more than a week since the original Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas trade went down, but it’s still not an official transaction. Much of that is because of the injury Thomas suffered in the postseason while the Boston Celtics were playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thomas’ hip injury all but ended Boston’s chances against the Cavs, and as it turns out it may end the trade between the two rivals. It’s created a fascinating drama between the two teams that will likely compete for the right to reach the NBA Finals against next spring: how do you fairly swap assets that will inevitably be used against you in the playoffs?

Cleveland, for its part, is trying to get more from Boston because their prized return, Thomas, might be more severely injured than they originally thought.