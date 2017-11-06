Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is still recovering from his hip injury that is expected to keep him out until at least January, which means he is being forced to watch his new Cavaliers’ teammates struggle with nothing he can do about it right now.

This is frustrating for Thomas, who sits on the end of the bench each game in a suit, watching LeBron James and company play to a 4-6 record early in the season. Thomas took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the slow recovery process on Sunday night.

I️ just wanna HOOP!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) November 6, 2017

Thomas wants to be back to doing what he loves (and what he’s very good at), playing basketball. That’s not the only source of frustration for Thomas, though, as he feels his impact on the Cavaliers is being extremely overlooked.