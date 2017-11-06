Isaiah Thomas’ Timetable To Return To The Cavs May Be ‘Accelerating’

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not a complete basketball team right now. This is obvious based on their 4-6 record and their loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. For a team that has its eyes on making it to the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row, this is less than ideal.

The good news is the team has an All-NBA point guard on its bench, and once he gets healthy, he should be able to give the team a spark. While Isaiah Thomas isn’t exactly known for his defensive prowess, his ability to score and set up his teammates is among the best in the league.

The only downside is that his current timetable to recover from a hip injury is slated to hold him out for another two months or so. But if Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon is to be believed, that might need to be pushed up a bit, as he wrote that the timetable “seems to be accelerating.”