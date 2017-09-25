Isaiah Thomas Could Be On The Court For The Cavaliers By January

Reebok basketball

Only a few months after the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs by Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas went from playing against the Cavs to playing for them. The diminutive point guard went from captivating the hearts of Boston to having to find a new home in Cleveland.

A major issue keeping Thomas from moving on is Thomas’ hip, which was injured during the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas’s hip was so damaged that the Cavaliers felt the need to ask for additional compensation from the Celtics in the trade. The Cavs, in subsequent negotiations, received an additional second-round pick due to Thomas’s injury.

However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Thomas as a return date in January seems likely. According to the Cavaliers, Thomas has been working with Cleveland Health Clinic and has made significant progress. Thomas’ progress will be monitored as the pre-season progresses and the timetable will be adjusted after the regular season starts.