Isaiah Thomas Isn’t Happy With The Sixers’ Handling Of Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor just wants to play basketball. After the Philadelphia 76ers declined to pick up his option for next season, the former No. 3 overall pick’s time in Philly will finally be coming to an end this summer, but when he’ll get a chance to be back on the court remains to be seen.

While he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, Okafor, who has been buried on the Sixers’ bench playing in only one game this season, wants the chance to prove himself before then. Philadelphia’s continued efforts to trade him have failed to this point and Okafor has requested a buyout, which has been refused to this point.

The Sixers insist they can get something in a trade for him rather than letting him walk for free, even if declining his option only further hurts his value, but the longer that process drags out, the fewer opportunities Okafor will have on a new team to prove his worth in the league.

Okafor’s situation is unfortunate, and he’s beginning to garner some support from his colleagues around the NBA. Namely, Isaiah Thomas, who after being traded by the Celtics has become a staunch supporter of teams doing right by players. Thomas took to Twitter on Thursday to call for the Sixers to let Okafor go and let him play elsewhere if they aren’t going to give him that chance.