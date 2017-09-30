Isaiah Thomas Wonders Why His Jersey Isn’t For Sale At The Cavs Store

Instagram

Isaiah Thomas will not start the season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s wondering why fans won’t have the chance to snag one of his jerseys before he gets healthy again and back on the court. Thomas could be out until January or later and might only be in town for a season, but fans still want to rock the No. 3 jersey and some have had a little trouble finding it.

Thomas retweeted someone mentioning him on Twitter in their confusion because they can’t find a Thomas jersey in the Cavaliers team store. One would assume this is the physical Cavs team store, because his jersey is available online — although only in white.

“When the Cavs store doesn’t have @Isaiah_Thomas jerseys in….” the tweet said. Thomas noticed it and amplified the question a bit, wondering exactly what is going on.