Isaiah Thomas is new in Cleveland, but he’s already gaining something of a reputation for being a ballhog. This has nothing to do with his ability to play basketball, mind you, as Thomas still has a long way to go before he’ll be able to take the court as he recovers from a hip injury.

No, this has everything to do with Thomas in NBA 2K18. J.R. Smith was trying to use the Cavs in the game, when all of a sudden, he ran into a problem: Thomas would not pass the dang ball.

This isn’t totally a surprise, as Thomas’ ability to score has always been his best skill. Even last year in Boston, Thomas — who was nominally the team’s point guard — averaged 28.9 points on 19.4 field goal attempts per game while dishing out 5.9 assists per night. Being a “ballhog” is, if anything, a strength for Thomas and the kind of thing that makes him an All-NBA caliber basketball player.