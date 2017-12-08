Isaiah Thomas Helped Show A Fellow ‘New Kid’ Around Cleveland In This Kids Foot Locker Spot

12.08.17

Isaiah Thomas is nearing his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers later this month, finally getting a chance to play after getting abruptly traded from Boston over the summer. He’s had plenty of time off the court to get settled in his new city.
“The New Kid In Town” project paired a child living in a new city with an NBA star doing the same thing. The first video features Thomas showing a young girl around to some of Cleveland’s coolest places. London Arrington, a Cleveland 10-year-old, moved to the city from Los Angeles six months ago.

“It was very hard for me to move because I really loved it there,” London said. It’s something Thomas can clearly relate to, as he’s said in the past he fell in love with Boston during his time there.

