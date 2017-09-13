Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas might not be on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers anytime soon, but he’s taking in all the city has to offer. He stopped by Cleveland Browns star Joe Haden’s store in the city to snag some merch and has generally embraced his new home with all the enthusiasm you’d hope a new star has for its athletes.

That includes jumping at the chance to be on one of television’s longest-running shows. Thomas tweeted on Tuesday night about his excitement for a television opportunity. That’s right, IT is going to appear on an episode of ‘Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unit.’

According to Cleveland.com the appearance won’t be in character, but as himself. Thomas will somehow pop up in a missing persons investigation. The episode will air sometime in October, but Thomas himself confirmed he’s filming his scenes on Wednesday.