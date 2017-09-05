Isaiah Thomas Has His Spot In Cleveland’s Locker Room, Along With A New Number

After a few days of negotiations between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas has a new home. Thomas was sent to Cleveland alongside a collection of other assets for Kyrie Irving, and while he may not take the court for a while as he recovers from a hip injury, it’s expected that Thomas will eventually take over point guard duties in northeast Ohio.

On Monday, we learned that Thomas is in Cleveland and has staked out a spot in the Cavaliers’ locker room. We also learned that he’ll wear No. 3 with his new squad.

