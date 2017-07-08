Isaiah Thomas isn’t a free agent until the end of next season, but he’s already seeing dollar signs. The Boston Celtics guard says he knows his big payday is coming, and it’s not wise to expect he takes a discount to stay in Boston. Thomas spoke with CSN New England’s A. Sherrod Blackely at Las Vegas Summer League and said that he’s a “max guy” and he’s excited to get a big payday next summer.
Isaiah Thomas Says The Celtics Will Have To ‘Bring The Brink’s Truck’ To Keep Him In Boston
Its admirable that the Warriors and Dirk take pay cuts for the team but I’m a firm believer that players should get as much as they can, while they can. No pay cut guarantees a win and you don’t know when injuries may strike.
Yes, and it would be so tragic to suffer an injury and be left with only 48 million dollars in the bank instead of 56.