Isaiah Thomas Says The Celtics Will Have To ‘Bring The Brink’s Truck’ To Keep Him In Boston

07.08.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas isn’t a free agent until the end of next season, but he’s already seeing dollar signs. The Boston Celtics guard says he knows his big payday is coming, and it’s not wise to expect he takes a discount to stay in Boston. Thomas spoke with CSN New England’s A. Sherrod Blackely at Las Vegas Summer League and said that he’s a “max guy” and he’s excited to get a big payday next summer.

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMASNBA Free Agency 2018

