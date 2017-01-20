Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Isaiah Thomas has taken the road less traveled to becoming one of the NBA’s best point guards, as the former 60th overall pick in the draft has bounced around teams before finding a home in Boston with the Celtics. In a video short produced by the NBA called “Isaiah Thomas: Possible,” he details his rise to prominence in the face of doubters throughout his career.

Thomas began his career with the Kings before being traded to the Suns, who shipped him off to Boston before he complete one full season in Phoenix. The 5’9 guard has proven that his height should not be a restriction on how good he can be. Thomas has gone from being one of the league’s best sixth men, to one of the best small guards and now has to be recognized as one of the NBA’s best point guards period.

Thomas recently told The Vertical podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski that his goal is to continue shedding those labels and prove that he can not only be a high-level point guard, but prove to be a franchise player in Boston.

In 2016-17, Thomas is averaging 28.7 points, a true shooting percentage of 61.7 percent and a PER of 27, all of which are career highs, along with six assists per game. Thomas wasn’t voted as an All-Star starter, but should be a lock to make the Eastern Conference squad as a reserve this season.