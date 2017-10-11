Isaiah Thomas Might Never Talk To Danny Ainge Again Because Of His Trade To Cleveland

10.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas has nothing but love for Boston, but the same can’t be said for the general manager of the basketball team that calls Boston home.

Thomas said he might never speak to Celtics GM Danny Ainge again after he was traded to the Cavaliers over the summer in a deal that (eventually) brought Kyrie Irving to Boston.
Sports Illustrated has a Lee Jenkins feature about Thomas that went live on Wednesday and it had a number of interesting notes in it, namely that his relationship with the Celtics general manager will never be the same after his abrupt trade to Cleveland.

