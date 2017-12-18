Isaiah Thomas Took Issue With The Reports He’s Making His Cavs Debut In Early January

12.18.17

A report on Sunday from Yahoo’s Shams Charania indicated that Isaiah Thomas is targeting the first week of January to make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut. Thomas hasn’t played since the end of last postseason due to a hip injury, and while the usual timetable to return from the injury had him coming back in January, Charania’s report was the first time anyone gave a specific range of dates.

Thomas, however, doesn’t seem as stoked as you’d imagine someone in his position would be. Cleveland’s All-NBA point guard responded to Charania’s report with some humor before jumping into a criticism of the use of “sources” in the media.

This makes it sound like Thomas either doesn’t have a timetable to return quite yet, or that the timetable of “the first week of January against either Portland, Boston, or Orlando” is inaccurate. Hip injuries are tricky, so it’s totally plausible that the Cavaliers are going to wait until he’s 150 percent and shows that he’s able to stay healthy for an extended period of time before they make a final decision. If that’s the case, it’s also plausible they haven’t gotten to that point yet.

