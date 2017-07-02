Isaiah Thomas And Hassan Whiteside Fired Back At Rudy Gobert In An Emoji War

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.02.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Gordon Hayward remains the biggest domino yet to fall in NBA free agency this summer, and as he meets with his three possible landing spots — Miami, Boston, and Utah — the star players from each of those franchises has taken it upon themselves to make Twitter pitches for why he should join (or stay with) them.

Hayward was in Miami on Saturday, where the Heat brought out the big guns in the form of banners outside the arena and almost everyone in their organization to meet with the star swingman. He’s expected to meet with Boston on Sunday and Utah on Monday, but Rudy Gobert, Isaiah Thomas, and Hassan Whiteside are already fighting on Twitter over who should get to play with Hayward.

Gobert began this summer’s great NBA emoji war by firing off a simple tweet with six emojis explaining why Utah is better than Miami or Boston.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardHASSAN WHITESIDEISAIAH THOMASMIAMI HEATNBA Free Agency 2017rudy gobertUTAH JAZZ

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP