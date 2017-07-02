Getty Image

Gordon Hayward remains the biggest domino yet to fall in NBA free agency this summer, and as he meets with his three possible landing spots — Miami, Boston, and Utah — the star players from each of those franchises has taken it upon themselves to make Twitter pitches for why he should join (or stay with) them.

Hayward was in Miami on Saturday, where the Heat brought out the big guns in the form of banners outside the arena and almost everyone in their organization to meet with the star swingman. He’s expected to meet with Boston on Sunday and Utah on Monday, but Rudy Gobert, Isaiah Thomas, and Hassan Whiteside are already fighting on Twitter over who should get to play with Hayward.

Gobert began this summer’s great NBA emoji war by firing off a simple tweet with six emojis explaining why Utah is better than Miami or Boston.