Getty Image

It’s a matter of time before Isaiah Thomas finally suits up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s appeared in uniform on media day. He participated in a team shoot-around before a game last week. And he’s traveled with the team for some time now, but Thomas has yet to play for the Cavaliers since he was traded to the team over the summer.

Thomas has had a long recovery from his hip injury, but his time on the shelf is coming to an end. But it won’t end on Wednesday, and it might not come until 2018. Despite lots of talk about a December return, time is running out on 2017 and the Cavs still haven’t seen Thomas in the lineup.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported from Cavs practice on Wednesday that Thomas won’t be in the lineup against his former team in Sacramento o