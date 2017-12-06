Isaiah Thomas And Tristan Thompson Are Playing 4-On-4 In Cavs Practice

#NBA Jumpstart #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.06.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is already dreaming of a world where Isaiah Thomas and Tristan Thompson are back in the lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, he’s simulating that world in NBA 2K right now.

Thompson hasn’t played since Nov. 1 and Thomas hasn’t played at all this season, but now it appears that both are reaching full health and might see the Cavaliers roster soon.

Thomas has been out since he played for the Celtics last postseason, a torn labrum in his right hip taking him off the floor for a long stretch. The Cavs put in timetable in of mid-December for the point guard, so it’s likely we see him sooner rather than later here, but according to CantonRep.com the team wants to see how he recovers from contact during practice before he’ll be officially cleared to play.

Both Thompson and Thomas were playing 4-on-4 at Cavaliers practice on Wednesday, a welcome sight for anyone who wants to see Cleveland back at full strength before Christmas Day and the start of the long haul in the NBA’s schedule.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASNBA JumpstartTristan Thompson

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP