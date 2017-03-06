Isaiah Thomas has become a folk hero for undersized basketball players everywhere and an avatar for overcoming perceived limitations. He’s also quickly positioning himself among the greatest players in NBA history under 5’9. His stellar play this season – his 29.4 points per game is second in the league behind only Russell Westbrook, and he’s been by far the best player in crunch time with his outrageous fourth-quarter scoring – has catapulted him into the MVP discussion.

Suns’ point guard Tyler Ulis is significantly less-heralded for his play, but like Thomas, his smaller stature (5’9) hasn’t stopped him from becoming a productive NBA player. So it was a joy to see these two fight it out for a jump ball in the second quarter of their Sunday afternoon matinee in Phoenix.