Isaiah Thomas Admitted He Wouldn’t Have Played Last Postseason Given What He Knows Now

#Boston Celtics
11.29.17 1 hour ago

The Player

Isaiah Thomas‘ injury status has been a big deal over the last few months as the point guard continues to work his way back to the court.

That journey from hip inflammation to health hasn’t been easy for Thomas, and he’s not there just yet. But with a mid-December timetable for his return, it finally looks like we know Thomas is close to being back to 100 percent.

Thomas has been chronicling his comeback effort in a series on The Player’s Tribune called The Book of Isaiah. The third video came out on Wednesday, and it has a number of interesting quotes in it, including the fact that he would not have played in the postseason if he knew the damage it would cause his hip injury.

#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSISAIAH THOMAS

