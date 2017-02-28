Getty Image

TNT went with a different look for Monday night’s NBA broadcast, with former players calling the action of both games as well doing the studio show without a traditional play-by-play man or studio host.

The “Players Only” studio team was Chris Webber (serving as the host), Isiah Thomas, Baron Davis and Chris Bosh, and the crew handled things well despite being a little out of their usual element (Webber has been with NBA TV for years, so it made sense to have him run point on the show). The most enlightening segment of the night came from a discussion about the Golden State Warriors when Webber teed up Thomas to breakdown how his Bad Boy Pistons teams would have matched up with this year’s Warriors.