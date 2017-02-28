NBA 80's Dream Team

Isiah Thomas Broke Down How The Bad Boy Pistons Would Handle Today’s Warriors

02.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

TNT went with a different look for Monday night’s NBA broadcast, with former players calling the action of both games as well doing the studio show without a traditional play-by-play man or studio host.

The “Players Only” studio team was Chris Webber (serving as the host), Isiah Thomas, Baron Davis and Chris Bosh, and the crew handled things well despite being a little out of their usual element (Webber has been with NBA TV for years, so it made sense to have him run point on the show). The most enlightening segment of the night came from a discussion about the Golden State Warriors when Webber teed up Thomas to breakdown how his Bad Boy Pistons teams would have matched up with this year’s Warriors.

TAGSDETROIT PISTONSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSISIAH THOMASNBA ON TNT

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP