Isiah Thomas went after Draymond Green for sitting a regular season basketball game, calling understaffed Golden State’s loss to an equally-understaffed San Antonio Spurs squad a “forfeit.”

Green made an appearance on TNT on Monday and took a little heat from Thomas for the Golden State Warriors resting their starters against a banged up Spurs team on Saturday night. Golden State lost, 107-85, in a fairly lackluster game considering these are the two best teams in the league.

"I've never been one to be scared of anything."@Money23Green on Golden State resting players vs San Antonio. #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/WAbK5bQnTT — Players Only on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 14, 2017

“I’m gonna keep it 100 with you,” Thomas said, channeling Larry Wilmore. “I’m looking at the schedule and I’m thinking ‘y’all going to San Antonio … y’all are scared to go to San Antonio.’ And I’m gonna ask you: why’d y’all forfeit the game?”

Green laughed at the question, while Thomas compared not playing an AAU team you’re afraid of when you’re young. Green paused, then calmly replied.