Knicks fans worried about Isiah Thomas coming back to the fold can rest easy — he’s not interested in replacing Phil Jackson as team president. Rumors about a return to power for Thomas surfaced on Thursday when New York Daily News reporter Frank Isola called Thomas a “dark horse candidate” for the position.

But the former team president tweeted that he’s happy with his current employment situation and isn’t interested in doing further damage to one of the NBA’s most visible franchise.