The ‘It Me’ Podcast: Dogfish Head’s Founder Tells Us About Creating A Beer With Chris Bosh

#It Me College Football
05.25.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. The “it me” podcast is back again this week because people continue agreeing to come on and talk to us about sports and other things that are tangentially related to sports. This week, Martin and I were joined by another fantastic guest as Dogfish Head Brewing Company founder Sam Calagione popped in for a conversation about the craft beer industry, sports, and more. Calagione had some fantastic stories about how Dogfish Head got its start, collaborating with Chris Bosh on a beer, and some brewing efforts that didn’t quite work out as he had hoped.

On this week’s episode, we discussed:

  • The craft beer industry
  • Doing it for the love of creating something vs. trying to cash in and cash out
  • Sam’s football career on the least successful high school and middle school teams ever
  • How he started making beer with an electric football table
  • Making a beer with Chris Bosh
  • His failed garlic beer
  • Why Sam is rooting for the Cavs
  • Martin and Robby let Sam go so he can do more important things
  • Chris Bosh, interesting human being
  • The inevitable Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals
  • Robby explains why the Cavs probably don’t have enough for the Warriors
  • Why Durant and Curry need to win and have great individual performances to help their career narratives
  • Why Klay Thompson is in the best position possible
  • Martin’s theory that the Cavs have “it” this year and will win

And much, much more!

As always, comments and tweets are welcome. Subscribe to us on iTunes, too! You can find Robby at (@rkalland) and Martin at (@martinrickman). Dogfish Head Brewing is at (@dogfishbeer). Sports are great and so are friends, but sports are always better with friends.

Special thanks to the band Annabel for our intro and outro music. They’re really good. You should buy their music at their website or perhaps see them play a show some time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#It Me College Football
TAGSCHRIS BOSHdogfish head breweryIt Me College FootballSAM CALAGIONE

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 7 hours ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 1 day ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 3 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 3 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 6 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP