The ‘It Me’ Podcast: Making Sense Of The NBA Draft, Trades And Free Agency

#It Me College Football #NBA Draft 2017
06.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. After a brief break for international travels and other less exciting reasons, we are back with another edition of the it me podcast. This week, the guest is Robby’s obscenely loud air conditioning unit. There isn’t an actual guest talking this week, but, that thing is way too loud and randomly pops in, so it’s the closest thing to a guest we have. However, that didn’t stop us from rambling on about the NBA Draft, free agency, and trades.

Being that we recorded on Tuesday, everything we say about Phil Jackson never getting fired and Chris Paul’s future were horrendously wrong, as Jackson was fired on Wednesday morning and Paul was traded to the Rockets — although, he still is set up to get his massive extension, just now in Houston. With that said, enjoy!

On this week’s episode, we discuss:

  • An actual, honest to goodness star player being traded during the NBA Draft
  • Utah and Denver making a trade no one discussed because they are Utah and Denver
  • Trying to understand what the Celtics are going to do this summer
  • Why the Celtics need to make a move this summer rather than stand pat
  • Disaster scenario for Boston
  • The Bulls being the worst
  • Why Phil Jackson won’t get fired (whoops!)
  • The NBA Awards
  • How much does it cost to book JD & The Straight Shot
  • Do billionaires have resumés?
  • Gordon Hayward’s future and sunburn potential in Miami
  • Rookie of the Year sleepers
  • What will the Cavs do?

And much much more!

As always, comments and tweets are welcome. Subscribe to us on iTunes, too! You can find Robby at (@rkalland) and Martin at (@martinrickman). Sports are great and so are friends, but sports are always better with friends.

Special thanks to the band Annabel for our intro and outro music. They’re really good. You should buy their music at their website or perhaps see them play a show some time.

