Hello, friends. After a brief break for international travels and other less exciting reasons, we are back with another edition of the it me podcast. This week, the guest is Robby’s obscenely loud air conditioning unit. There isn’t an actual guest talking this week, but, that thing is way too loud and randomly pops in, so it’s the closest thing to a guest we have. However, that didn’t stop us from rambling on about the NBA Draft, free agency, and trades.

Being that we recorded on Tuesday, everything we say about Phil Jackson never getting fired and Chris Paul’s future were horrendously wrong, as Jackson was fired on Wednesday morning and Paul was traded to the Rockets — although, he still is set up to get his massive extension, just now in Houston. With that said, enjoy!

On this week’s episode, we discuss:

An actual, honest to goodness star player being traded during the NBA Draft

Utah and Denver making a trade no one discussed because they are Utah and Denver

Trying to understand what the Celtics are going to do this summer

Why the Celtics need to make a move this summer rather than stand pat

Disaster scenario for Boston

The Bulls being the worst

Why Phil Jackson won’t get fired (whoops!)

The NBA Awards

How much does it cost to book JD & The Straight Shot

Do billionaires have resumés?

Gordon Hayward’s future and sunburn potential in Miami

Rookie of the Year sleepers

What will the Cavs do?

And much much more!

