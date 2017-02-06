USA TODAY Sports

Just before Christmas, the Cavs announced that J.R. Smith would be out up to three months after breaking his thumb in a game against Milwaukee, and depending on how his recovery progresses, it’s a time-table that could extend to near the end of the regular season. The implications of his absence have been significant and were at least partially the impetus for LeBron James’ recent tirade asking management to secure the team another play-maker in anticipation of their title defense this spring.

But Smith and his family have much more important things to worry about. After the New Year, Smith and his wife, Jewel, posted a video on Instagram sharing rather upsetting news that their infant daughter, Dakota, had been born five months prematurely and weighed just one pound.

Smith hasn’t released many details about her condition, but on Monday, he posted a beautiful photo of himself with Dakota, saying that it’s the first time he’s been able to hold his daughter since she was born in early January.