J.R. Smith Shared A Touching Photo Of Him Holding His Premature Daughter For The First Time

02.06.17 53 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

Just before Christmas, the Cavs announced that J.R. Smith would be out up to three months after breaking his thumb in a game against Milwaukee, and depending on how his recovery progresses, it’s a time-table that could extend to near the end of the regular season. The implications of his absence have been significant and were at least partially the impetus for LeBron James’ recent tirade asking management to secure the team another play-maker in anticipation of their title defense this spring.

But Smith and his family have much more important things to worry about. After the New Year, Smith and his wife, Jewel, posted a video on Instagram sharing rather upsetting news that their infant daughter, Dakota, had been born five months prematurely and weighed just one pound.

Smith hasn’t released many details about her condition, but on Monday, he posted a beautiful photo of himself with Dakota, saying that it’s the first time he’s been able to hold his daughter since she was born in early January.

TAGSJ.R. Smith

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP