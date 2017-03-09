JR Smith Is Almost Set To Finally Make His Return To The Cavs

Getty Image

When LeBron James demanded that the Cavs find another play-maker prior to the February trade deadline, it was at least partially a reaction to the extended absence of J.R. Smith, who’s been out since late December with a broken thumb. The crown prince of irrational confidence has always been something of an x-factor for Cleveland with his ability to catch fire and light up the scoreboard.

Now, it looks like the Cavs will get back their walking heat check just in time for the season’s stretch run. Via David Zavac of Fear the Sword:

The Cavs have played most of the year without their starting shooting guard, but that may change soon. The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Wednesday afternoon that J.R. Smith has been cleared to participate fully in practice, and will be questionable for Thursday night’s game in Detroit with the Pistons.

Despite a string of injuries to key players this season, the Cavs are still clinging to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and would certainly prefer to hang onto home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Swish will be a major component of that endeavor as Cleveland currently holds just a three-game lead on the red-hot Boston Celtics.

