The Best Power Forwards In The NBA

Jabari Parker Absolutely Murdered This One-Handed Alley-Oop Jam

01.06.17 1 hour ago

The Milwaukee Bucks returned home Friday for a rematch against the New York Knicks on their home court, just two days after Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a stunning game-winner at the buzzer. The game initially doubled as a showcase between Giannis and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both adding to their already-extensive highlight-reels in the first half.

But never one to be left out, the Greek Freak’s running mate Jabari Parker got in on the action as well. Late in the third quarter, Jason Terry took the outlook pass and darted down court before finding a streaking Parker with a beautiful lob pass that the Bucks forward threw down with malicious intentions.

Early in the fourth quarter, Parker is leading the way for Milwaukee with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, to go along with five assists and three rebounds. Now in his third season with the Bucks, Parker is starting to consistently make good on all that limitless potential that made him the second pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

TAGSJABARI PARKERMILWAUKEE BUCKS

