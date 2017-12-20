The Bucks Recalled Jabari Parker From The G League As He Inches Closer To A Return

#NBA Jumpstart
12.19.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks have flashed encouraging signs in recent days and the addition of Eric Bledsoe to a team that already features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton provides a strong recipe for success. However, Jason Kidd and company have been without an intriguing piece for quite some time, as talented forward Jabari Parker suffered a second ACL tear in his left knee on Feb. 8 before going under the knife for surgery less than a week later.

On Monday, the Bucks elected to send Parker to the G League’s Wisconsin Herd for a rehab assignment and, after two days of practice, Milwaukee announced that the Duke product has now been recalled to the NBA squad.

It is important to note that this does not necessarily mean that Parker is ready to go at the top level but it is encouraging that he was able to navigate two practices, which reportedly included 5-on-5 action against live competition.

