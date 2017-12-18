Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks started out the 2017-2018 NBA season red-hot as franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo quickly established himself as an early MVP candidate while the team looked poised to pose a legitimate threat to the Eastern Conference crown.

Things have tapered off a bit here at the quarter-mark of the regular season as the 15-13 Bucks have essentially been playing .500 ball in their last 10 games and are currently in the midst of a three-game skid. Having already made one major trade to acquire Eric Bledsoe, there’s not an awful lot the Bucks can do externally to make a change, but help could be on the way soon internally.

Fans around Milwaukee got some promising news on Monday as the organization announced that injured forward Jabari Parker has been assigned to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.