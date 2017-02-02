Jabari Parker Dropped The Sledgehammer On Boris Diaw

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets most of the attention in Milwaukee these days, and for good reason. The Greek Freak has quickly evolved into one of the league’s most versatile players, earning his rightful spot at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans later this month. But the Bucks have another young big man who’s slowly but surely starting to make good on that enormous potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 Draft.

On Wednesday night against the Jazz, Jabari Parker showcased the whole repertoire of skills – albeit in a losing effort – as he led his team with 17 and seven rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field. He also had a highlight reel dunk early in the third quarter over a hapless Boris Diaw, who was simply no match for Parker’s explosive athleticism. The Bucks forward stepped up in the face of a terrible shooting night from Antetokounmp, who made just two of his 10 shot attempts for the game.

Gordon Hayward led the way for Utah with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, to go along with five assists and four rebounds, while Rudy Gobert chipped in 26 points and was a monster on the glass with 15 boards.