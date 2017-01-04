Getty Image

The Boston Celtics picked up an impressive 115-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening and, with that, you would think that players on the team would be in a good mood in the aftermath. Jae Crowder, however, was not in such a positive place.

The talented forward took exception to Boston’s crowd cheering for current Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward during pregame introductions, indicating that he took the applause for the opposition as a sign of disrespect.

Jae Crowder wasn't happy about fans cheering for Gordon Hayward: pic.twitter.com/lGYOII7Sao — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 4, 2017

Hayward, who played college ball for Celtics head coach Brad Stevens at Butler, can become a free agent by turning down a player option at the end of the season and could generate interest from a team like Boston. That would appear to explain the cheering from fans assembled in the arena, but Crowder didn’t stop at his pregame comments.