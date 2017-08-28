Jae Crowder Was Spotted In Cavs Gear While The Kyrie Irving Trade Remained Stalled

08.28.17 5 mins ago

The blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas hit a major roadblock over the weekend when Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavs had serious concerns about Thomas’ injured hip following a team physical he underwent in Cleveland.

Under league rules, the deal could potentially be voided, but it seems more likely that the Cavs are simply using this development to squeeze a few more assets out of the Celtics. None of this appears to be bothering Jae Crowder, who was an underrated component of a trade package that will ostensibly give the Cavs just the type of 3-and-D wing player they covet to help match up against the Warriors.

Crowder was spotted working out at Georgia Tech on Sunday decked out in Cavs gear.

