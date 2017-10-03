Jae Crowder Believes The Cavaliers Are Already Preparing For An NBA Finals Matchup With The Warriors

10.03.17 1 min ago

For some, a fourth-straight NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors is something of a foregone conclusion. The Warriors are the defending champions and the best team in the league, while the Cavs are the established beasts of the East, even though teams like Boston, Toronto, and Washington may have something to say about that.

We have a long time until we figure out whether or not we get Cavs-Dubs IV, as we’re not even to the regular season yet. But for one of Cleveland’s offseason acquisitions, the team is already getting prepared.

Jae Crowder, who came over in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he can tell where Cleveland’s priorities lie as it prepares for the 2017-18 season.

