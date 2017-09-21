Getty Image

There were many lingering questions of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas and others. The biggest ones involved Thomas’ health and when he could get on the court and help the Cavs, and what Cleveland would do in the interim. One question that hasn’t gotten as much publicity, but was a valid question is what will happen now that J.R. Smith and Jae Crowder are teammates.

It was a minor fact that was immediately buried with all the drama surrounding the health of Thomas’ hip. But now that it’s clear Thomas won’t play for some time in Cleveland, the players that will play together are starting to regain some focus as the season nears. So how will Smith and Crowder play together now that they must play together as teammates after having some hostile interactions as opponents?

This is a beef that’s lingered for a few years now in the Eastern Conference, but much like LeBron and Kyrie’s time together as teammates, it appears to be history. Smith posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of the once-rivals hanging out, signaling the end of a feud and, hopefully, the birth of a beautiful friendship.