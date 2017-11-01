Jahlil Okafor May Push For A Buyout After The Sixers Declined His Fourth-Year Option

#NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
11.01.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor‘s time is running out in Philadelphia. The former No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the City of Brotherly Love, and on Tuesday, word came down that the Sixers would decline the fourth-year option on his contract and send Okafor into free agency next summer. It’s not really a surprise that it’s happening, but it is always weird to see a high draft pick’s time with the team that drafted them end like this.

While Okafor is currently slated to go through the rest of this season as a Sixer, it’s possible that the team trades him and lets him show what he can do when he isn’t buried behind Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson on a depth chart. Or, if you believe Marc Stein of the New York Times, this saga will end with Okafor demanding a buyout.

Okafor’s scoring numbers have gone down every year since he came into the league, largely because his playing time has been slashed as Embiid has gotten healthy. However, he’s still a young big man who can score with his back to the basket, so you’d think some team would be interested in acquiring his services.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJahlil OkaforNBA JumpstartPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP