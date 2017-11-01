Jahlil Okafor‘s time is running out in Philadelphia. The former No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the City of Brotherly Love, and on Tuesday, word came down that the Sixers would decline the fourth-year option on his contract and send Okafor into free agency next summer. It’s not really a surprise that it’s happening, but it is always weird to see a high draft pick’s time with the team that drafted them end like this.
While Okafor is currently slated to go through the rest of this season as a Sixer, it’s possible that the team trades him and lets him show what he can do when he isn’t buried behind Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson on a depth chart. Or, if you believe Marc Stein of the New York Times, this saga will end with Okafor demanding a buyout.
Okafor’s scoring numbers have gone down every year since he came into the league, largely because his playing time has been slashed as Embiid has gotten healthy. However, he’s still a young big man who can score with his back to the basket, so you’d think some team would be interested in acquiring his services.
Join The Discussion: Log In With