Jahlil Okafor‘s time is running out in Philadelphia. The former No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the City of Brotherly Love, and on Tuesday, word came down that the Sixers would decline the fourth-year option on his contract and send Okafor into free agency next summer. It’s not really a surprise that it’s happening, but it is always weird to see a high draft pick’s time with the team that drafted them end like this.

While Okafor is currently slated to go through the rest of this season as a Sixer, it’s possible that the team trades him and lets him show what he can do when he isn’t buried behind Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson on a depth chart. Or, if you believe Marc Stein of the New York Times, this saga will end with Okafor demanding a buyout.

The Sixers’ decision to bypass Jahlil Okafor’s fourth-year option could lead Okafor to press for a contract buyout, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 31, 2017

Sources say Okafor may opt to push for a buyout agreement now that the former No. 3 overall pick will be an unrestricted free agent in July — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 31, 2017

Okafor’s scoring numbers have gone down every year since he came into the league, largely because his playing time has been slashed as Embiid has gotten healthy. However, he’s still a young big man who can score with his back to the basket, so you’d think some team would be interested in acquiring his services.