Jahlil Okafor Wondered If He’s Even ‘Still On The Team’ In Philadelphia

#Philadelphia 76ers
10.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor is a third-year center out of Duke who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. I’m just stating the obvious in case Okafor is reading this, because over the summer he said it was tough to remember he was still a part of The Process for the team.

Okafor opened up in an SB Nation piece entitled “How Jahlil Okafor Failed The Process.” In the piece, Okafor discussed a tough summer in which he dropped 20 pounds after starting a vegan diet that’s helped him get healthy and try to shake off a disappointing start to his NBA career.

That doesn’t mean the last two years have not impacted him, though. Okafor said a summer of excitement about the FEDS — Markelle Fultz, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons — has understandably left him feeling like he’s on the outside of the Sixers young core.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJahlil OkaforJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP