Jahlil Okafor is a third-year center out of Duke who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. I’m just stating the obvious in case Okafor is reading this, because over the summer he said it was tough to remember he was still a part of The Process for the team.

Okafor opened up in an SB Nation piece entitled “How Jahlil Okafor Failed The Process.” In the piece, Okafor discussed a tough summer in which he dropped 20 pounds after starting a vegan diet that’s helped him get healthy and try to shake off a disappointing start to his NBA career.

That doesn’t mean the last two years have not impacted him, though. Okafor said a summer of excitement about the FEDS — Markelle Fultz, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons — has understandably left him feeling like he’s on the outside of the Sixers young core.