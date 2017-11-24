The Sixers Won’t Play Jahlil Okafor In Garbage Time Out Of ‘Respect’

Getty Image

Sixers fans want to see Jahlil Okafor on the court. So does Joel Embiid. But don’t expect to see Okafor play for the Sixers, even if the score is lopsided in their favor.

The “Free Jah” movement is up and running, especially now that it’s clear that Okafor won’t even see the court in garbage time for the surging Sixers.

Even with Joel Embiid encouraging it and fans asking for Okafor to play, he stayed on the bench on Wednesday night as the Sixers closed out the Portland Trail Blazers.