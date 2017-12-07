Jahlil Okafor Has Finally Gotten His Wish As The Sixers Will Reportedly Trade Him To Brooklyn

12.07.17

The Jahlil Okafor saga has come to an end. According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally agreed to a trade that will send the former No. 3 overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets.

The news was initially reported by Zach Lowe of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Vertical confirmed the deal, and included that the Sixers will get veteran big man Trevor Booker back in return.

Lowe then added that the Sixers will include Nik Stauskas and a draft pick in the move, while Charania added the moves that Brooklyn will make to facilitate this trade.

