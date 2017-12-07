Getty Image

The Jahlil Okafor saga has come to an end. According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally agreed to a trade that will send the former No. 3 overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets.

The news was initially reported by Zach Lowe of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Vertical confirmed the deal, and included that the Sixers will get veteran big man Trevor Booker back in return.

The Sixers are nearing a deal to send Jahlil Okafor to Brooklyn, league sources tell ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 7, 2017

Philadelphia is nearing deal to send center Jahlil Okafor to Brooklyn in deal that involves forward Trevor Booker, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2017

Lowe then added that the Sixers will include Nik Stauskas and a draft pick in the move, while Charania added the moves that Brooklyn will make to facilitate this trade.