Getty Image

The Jahlil Okafor trade saga is one of the more exhausting storylines through the first several weeks of the 2017-18 NBA season. Okafor has been a healthy scratch for 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first 9 games, and despite the fact that everybody knows the 76ers are trying to trade him, nothing has happened yet. It’s a bad look for the 76ers despite the fact that they have every right to do what they’re doing. Okafor is under contract with Philadelphia for the remainder of the season, and there is nothing he can do about it, so he’ll rot on the bench until they decide to do something with him.

The way the 76ers have handled Okafor this season has received some scrutiny. Most recently, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas called the organization out on Twitter for keeping him hostage in Philly, and former veteran NBA forward Reggie Evans shared a similar sentiment. This is understandable from the players perspective, as Okafor will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and having him ride the bench in Philadelphia for seemingly no reason could cost him millions of dollars in free agency this summer.

It was no surprise that the 76ers declined Okafor’s 4th-year option, giving him that unrestricted free agency status this summer, but that makes their insistence on keeping him around that much more confusing. We already know Okafor doesn’t have a future in Philly, and despite that fact, the 76ers are holding out hope that they’ll be able to acquire a real asset for him, but that just doesn’t seem realistic based on every report we’ve heard.