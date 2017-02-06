The Sixers Might Have Finally Found A Solution To Their Big Man Logjam

With the emergence of Joel Embiid as a superstar, the questions about what the Sixers should do about their roster full of high draft pick big men have resurfaced.
Most have assumed that at some point the Sixers would move one of their three big men in order to free up minutes in the rotation and also get help in the backcourt. It appears as though we have an answer about which of their trio of bigs (Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel) will be getting moved.
I like it for NO and Okafor, but I’m not big into getting more picks…See what’s up with Jrue…is he planning to sign back with NO or explore…is he interested in coming back to Philly? Can you lock him in with a sizable extension now? I guess a pick works if you are going to package in a trade, but what other assets are Sixers trying to move that people want…I guess I have to start paying attention to the next draft class to see who would be worth drafting, but its harder and harder to project I would have told you that Winslow, Stanley Johnson were going to be bigger talents than they’ve shown thus far, though I would try to steal them on the cheap as I think they can improve.
We’ll see