Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

The Sixers Might Have Finally Found A Solution To Their Big Man Logjam

02.06.17 1 hour ago
Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers

Getty Image

With the emergence of Joel Embiid as a superstar, the questions about what the Sixers should do about their roster full of high draft pick big men have resurfaced.

Most have assumed that at some point the Sixers would move one of their three big men in order to free up minutes in the rotation and also get help in the backcourt. It appears as though we have an answer about which of their trio of bigs (Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel) will be getting moved.

TAGSJahlil Okafornba trade rumorsNEW ORLEANS PELICANSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP