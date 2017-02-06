The Sixers Might Have Finally Found A Solution To Their Big Man Logjam

Getty Image

With the emergence of Joel Embiid as a superstar, the questions about what the Sixers should do about their roster full of high draft pick big men have resurfaced.

Most have assumed that at some point the Sixers would move one of their three big men in order to free up minutes in the rotation and also get help in the backcourt. It appears as though we have an answer about which of their trio of bigs (Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel) will be getting moved.

Sixers & Pelicans in talks about sending Jahlil Okafor to New Orleans. Philly pushing for NO 1st rounder. Story coming at @USATODAYsports — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 6, 2017