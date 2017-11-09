ESPN

Prior to the Warriors and Timberwolves game on Wednesday night, Steve Kerr had a bit of fun with the media. Kevin Durant, dealing with a sore thigh, was announced as out for the game and everyone was very interested to see who would get the start in his place.

So, at his pregame availability, Kerr told the assembled media that Andre Iguodala would start in Durant’s place, and poked fun at their collective need to all tweet out the information immediately. Kerr asked if everyone was ready to tweet, then made the announcement, and sat back to clip his fingernails until everyone was done.