Jamal Crawford was sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a trade earlier this week, and for all intents and purposes, it was always seen as a long-shot that Crawford would ever appear for his new team. However, that likelihood reportedly became a certainty on Friday evening, as Crawford reached a buyout agreement with the veteran shooting guard.

Hawks guard Jamal Crawford has finalized his contract buyout, league source tells The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2017