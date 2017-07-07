Jamal Crawford was sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a trade earlier this week, and for all intents and purposes, it was always seen as a long-shot that Crawford would ever appear for his new team. However, that likelihood reportedly became a certainty on Friday evening, as Crawford reached a buyout agreement with the veteran shooting guard.
Jamal Crawford Is Free To Help A Contender After Finalizing His Buyout With The Hawks
Please don’t go to one of the perennial favorites. At most, go to one of the teams that’s typically in the lower half of its playoff bracket. Even out the league a little.