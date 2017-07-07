Jamal Crawford Is Free To Help A Contender After Finalizing His Buyout With The Hawks

07.07.17 1 hour ago

Jamal Crawford was sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a trade earlier this week, and for all intents and purposes, it was always seen as a long-shot that Crawford would ever appear for his new team. However, that likelihood reportedly became a certainty on Friday evening, as Crawford reached a buyout agreement with the veteran shooting guard.

