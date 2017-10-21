The Pelicans Got Themselves Some Quality Point Guard Depth By Signing Jameer Nelson

10.21.17 2 hours ago

It didn’t take long for Jameer Nelson to find a new home. Days after his release by the Denver Nuggets, Nelson signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The one-year deal puts him back in the NBA and was reported early Saturday afternoon.

