It didn’t take long for Jameer Nelson to find a new home. Days after his release by the Denver Nuggets, Nelson signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The one-year deal puts him back in the NBA and was reported early Saturday afternoon.
It didn’t take long for Jameer Nelson to find a new home. Days after his release by the Denver Nuggets, Nelson signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The one-year deal puts him back in the NBA and was reported early Saturday afternoon.
Jameer Nelson has agreed to sign with New Orleans, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2017
Join The Discussion: Log In With