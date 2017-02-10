Getty Image

James Dolan went on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio New York and YES on Friday in an effort to clarify the situation between the Knicks and Charles Oakley that led to Oakley’s removal from Madison Square Garden and arrest on Wednesday night.

In his effort to bring clarity to the situation, Dolan likely only made Knicks fans more upset as he explained why Oakley was tossed, what security had told him about Oakley’s behavior, his insistence that Oakley needs to get help, his thoughts on the Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony situation and more.

First, Dolan confirmed that Charles Oakley was in fact banned from Madison Square Garden, even if he were to purchase a ticket, but said the ban wasn’t necessarily for life.

James Dolan: "I'll talk about [the ban] in a little bit, but it's not necessarily a lifetime ban." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 10, 2017

The ban, as Dolan tried to explain, was for the safety of all of the fans, not for him (sound familiar?!), which I would love for him to ask Knicks fans who is a bigger threat to them, Charles Oakley or James Dolan.