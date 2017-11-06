James Harden Dominated Utah In An Historic 56-Point Performance

Getty Image

Two days after LeBron James went off for 57 points against the Washington Wizards for the highest scoring game of the early NBA season, James Harden went out and nearly matched him by scoring 56 points along with 13 assists in 35 minutes for the Rockets against the Jazz.

Houston cruised to a 137-110 win behind Harden’s huge night, but what made his 56-point performance so impressive (moreso than just scoring that many points in 35 minutes) was how efficiently he did so.

Harden made 19-of-25 field goal attempts, including 7-of-8 three-point attempts, and went 11-of-12 from the free throw line. That 76 percent field goal percentage is the highest ever in a game in which a player scored 55 or more points and took 25 or fewer shots — Dominique Wilkins (53 points) and Larry Bird (50 points) have also gone 19-of-25 from the field in a 50-point game. The only players in NBA history to better a 76 percent field goal percentage while scoring 55 or more points are Karl Malone (80.8%), Michael Jordan (77.8%), and Kevin McHale (78.6%).

In short, Harden’s performance puts him in rare air when it comes to efficiency in a monster scoring performance. You can enjoy all of his 19 made baskets in the video compilation below.