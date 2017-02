Getty Image



The latest Harden Vol. 1 from adidas pays tribute to Harden’s time in Tempe at Arizona State. Harden averaged 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game during his two seasons as a Sun Devil before being the No. 3 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Thunder.

The “Fear the Fork” colorway has a black knit upper with a gold toecap, laces, and three stripes on the back to match Arizona State’s colors.