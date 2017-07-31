YouTube/BallIsLife

The Rockets had one of the best offseasons of any NBA team this summer, most notably acquiring Chris Paul from the Clippers in a trade. Adding Paul gives Houston one of the most formidable offensive backcourts in the league with Paul and last year’s MVP runner-up James Harden.

While we won’t see exactly how the duo will play together in Mike D’Antoni’s system for more than two months, we did get a bit of a sneak preview on Sunday, courtesy of the Drew League. Harden, who is a regular at The Drew at this point, brought his new famous teammate out to Los Angeles to join his LAU squad for a game against the Hometown Favorites, led by the Knicks’ big free agent acquisition Tim Hardaway Jr.

Unsurprisingly, Paul and Harden put on a show with the pro-am competition, and luckily the good folks at Ball Is Life put together a 14-minute long highlight reel of all the best from their game, which they ended up winning in a tight one.