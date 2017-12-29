James Harden Is The Latest NBA Star To Criticize Officials After The Rockets Collapse In Boston

#James Harden
12.29.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

James Harden and the Houston Rockets blew a 26-point lead in Boston on Thursday night. It’s a hard feat to accomplish, but Harden thinks the Celtics got a bit of help in their comeback attempt.

The Rockets star was highly critical of officiating after the loss, including two offensive foul calls against him in the final moments of the game to seal the comeback win for Boston.

Harden spoke after the game and questioned why just two officials were allowed to ref the game given its prominent spot on the NBA calendar. He was clearly not happy with the fouls called against him, either.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 7 hours ago 7 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 8 hours ago 3 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 1 day ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP