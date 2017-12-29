Getty Image

James Harden and the Houston Rockets blew a 26-point lead in Boston on Thursday night. It’s a hard feat to accomplish, but Harden thinks the Celtics got a bit of help in their comeback attempt.

The Rockets star was highly critical of officiating after the loss, including two offensive foul calls against him in the final moments of the game to seal the comeback win for Boston.

Harden spoke after the game and questioned why just two officials were allowed to ref the game given its prominent spot on the NBA calendar. He was clearly not happy with the fouls called against him, either.