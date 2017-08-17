James Harden Threw Down For The #DriveByDunkChallenge In A Dang Speedboat

#James Harden
08.17.17 33 mins ago

Twitter

You might think the #drivebydunkchallenge is played out by now. Plenty of NBA players have given it a go, some less scripted than others. But at this point in the summer, it’s old hat.

But then James Harden does the dunk challenge in a tropical location using a dang speedboat and you reconsider just how played out the meme might be. The Houston Rockets star took up the challenge in Miami and came through in a big way, even if he left his ball behind after the dunk. When you can afford that kind of boat, you don’t need to worry about the ball. Adidas will give him another.

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSdrivebydunkchallengeJAMES HARDENmiami

